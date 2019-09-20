Reviewing Opus Bank (OPB)’s and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)’s results

We are comparing Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opus Bank 21 3.67 N/A 0.75 29.84 Bank of Montreal 75 0.00 N/A 7.15 10.46

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Opus Bank and Bank of Montreal. Bank of Montreal appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Opus Bank. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Opus Bank’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Bank of Montreal, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opus Bank 0.00% 2.7% 0.4% Bank of Montreal 0.00% 14.3% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

Opus Bank has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bank of Montreal has a 1.14 beta and it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.8% of Opus Bank shares and 54.1% of Bank of Montreal shares. About 1.2% of Opus Bank’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Bank of Montreal’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opus Bank 2.28% 5.91% 1.72% 5.96% -20.67% 14.4% Bank of Montreal -1.42% -1.19% -4.85% 0.78% -6.24% 14.48%

For the past year Opus Bank’s stock price has smaller growth than Bank of Montreal.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Bank of Montreal beats Opus Bank.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, and single-family residential and consumer loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. In addition, it offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement; and loan and depository services to other financial institutions, such as banks, thrifts, and credit unions. Further, the company provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; and cash management and payment solutions, as well as fiduciaries. As of February 15, 2017, it operated 56 banking offices, including 32 in California, 21 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.