Reviewing OptiNose Inc. (OPTN)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of OptiNose Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.83% of all Drugs – Generic’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand OptiNose Inc. has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.35% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has OptiNose Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptiNose Inc. 0.00% -81.00% -46.30% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing OptiNose Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio OptiNose Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for OptiNose Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OptiNose Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.46 2.59 2.59

$24.33 is the consensus target price of OptiNose Inc., with a potential upside of 217.62%. The potential upside of the rivals is 103.91%. Based on the data shown earlier the equities research analysts’ view is that OptiNose Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of OptiNose Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OptiNose Inc. -14.76% -24.47% -45.65% -11.97% -73.8% -13.39% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

For the past year OptiNose Inc. has -13.39% weaker performance while OptiNose Inc.’s peers have 52.23% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OptiNose Inc. are 7 and 6.7. Competitively, OptiNose Inc.’s rivals have 4.81 and 4.38 for Current and Quick Ratio. OptiNose Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OptiNose Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

OptiNose Inc. does not pay a dividend.

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company's lead product includes XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary breath powered exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps. It also markets AVP-825 for the acute treatment of migraines in adults through its license agreement with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In addition, the company is developing XHANCE for the treatment of chronic sinusitis; OPN-300 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic obesity disorder, as well as autism spectrum disorder; and OPN-021 for the treatment of narcolepsy or Parkinson diseases. Further, it is involved in developing antibiotics, anticholinergics, antihistamines, mucolytics, leukotriene inhibitors, and other medication classes. OptiNose, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.