Reviewing OptiNose Inc. (OPTN)’s and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s results

As Drugs – Generic companies, OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptiNose Inc. 8 22.61 N/A -2.69 0.00 Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 2 30.72 N/A -0.39 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptiNose Inc. 0.00% -72.9% -43% Guardion Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

About 0.3% of OptiNose Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OptiNose Inc. -10.94% -5.23% 34.41% -11.59% -61.56% 55% Guardion Health Sciences Inc. -16.48% -57.27% 0% 0% 0% -60.05%

For the past year OptiNose Inc. had bullish trend while Guardion Health Sciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company's lead product includes XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary breath powered exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps. It also markets AVP-825 for the acute treatment of migraines in adults through its license agreement with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In addition, the company is developing XHANCE for the treatment of chronic sinusitis; OPN-300 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic obesity disorder, as well as autism spectrum disorder; and OPN-021 for the treatment of narcolepsy or Parkinson diseases. Further, it is involved in developing antibiotics, anticholinergics, antihistamines, mucolytics, leukotriene inhibitors, and other medication classes. OptiNose, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.