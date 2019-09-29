Reviewing OptiNose Inc. (OPTN)’s and Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)’s results

This is a contrast between OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) and Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Drugs – Generic and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptiNose Inc. 7 -0.05 16.93M -2.58 0.00 Akorn Inc. 3 0.57 85.54M -3.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OptiNose Inc. and Akorn Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptiNose Inc. 242,203,147.35% -81% -46.3% Akorn Inc. 2,679,740,609.63% 0% 0%

Liquidity

OptiNose Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.7. Competitively, Akorn Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. OptiNose Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akorn Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for OptiNose Inc. and Akorn Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OptiNose Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akorn Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

OptiNose Inc. has a consensus price target of $24, and a 229.22% upside potential. On the other hand, Akorn Inc.’s potential upside is 4.44% and its average price target is $4. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, OptiNose Inc. is looking more favorable than Akorn Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both OptiNose Inc. and Akorn Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 75.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of OptiNose Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Akorn Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OptiNose Inc. -14.76% -24.47% -45.65% -11.97% -73.8% -13.39% Akorn Inc. 0.81% -28.19% 34.78% -8.6% -79.68% 9.73%

For the past year OptiNose Inc. had bearish trend while Akorn Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Akorn Inc. beats OptiNose Inc.

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company's lead product includes XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary breath powered exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps. It also markets AVP-825 for the acute treatment of migraines in adults through its license agreement with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In addition, the company is developing XHANCE for the treatment of chronic sinusitis; OPN-300 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic obesity disorder, as well as autism spectrum disorder; and OPN-021 for the treatment of narcolepsy or Parkinson diseases. Further, it is involved in developing antibiotics, anticholinergics, antihistamines, mucolytics, leukotriene inhibitors, and other medication classes. OptiNose, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

Akorn, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products, and animal health products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment offers generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants; and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals, nasal sprays, and otics. This segmentÂ’s primary products include Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution; Clobetasol Propionate Cream And Ointment; Ephedrine Sulfate Injection; Lidocaine Ointment; Methylene Blue Injection; Myorisan soft gelatin capsules; Nembutal sodium solution; Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution; and Zioptan tafluprost ophthalmic solution. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets OTC products for the treatment of dry eye under the TheraTears brand. It also markets other OTC consumer health products, including Mag-Ox, a magnesium supplement; and the Diabetic Tussin line of cough and cold products. In addition, this segment offers a portfolio of animal health products, such as Anased and VetaKet veterinary sedatives; Tolazine and Yobine sedative reversing agents; and Butorphic, a pain reliever. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.