Reviewing OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC)’s and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)’s results

Both OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 4 1.00 N/A 0.80 4.33 TowneBank 27 3.59 N/A 1.96 14.36

Demonstrates OptimumBank Holdings Inc. and TowneBank earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. TowneBank appears to has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank Holdings Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. OptimumBank Holdings Inc. is presently more affordable than TowneBank, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us OptimumBank Holdings Inc. and TowneBank’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0.00% 17.5% 0.9% TowneBank 0.00% 8.9% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.21 beta means OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. TowneBank on the other hand, has 1.08 beta which makes it 8.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown OptimumBank Holdings Inc. and TowneBank’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TowneBank 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively TowneBank has a consensus target price of $27, with potential upside of 1.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both OptimumBank Holdings Inc. and TowneBank are owned by institutional investors at 0.1% and 47.2% respectively. About 34.72% of OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.5% of TowneBank shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 8.41% -13.22% -9.96% -19.82% -28.54% 16% TowneBank 0.29% 2.96% 7.53% 7.86% -13.68% 17.49%

For the past year OptimumBank Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than TowneBank

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors TowneBank beats OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashierÂ’s checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; mortgage loans; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 22, 2017, it operated 37 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.