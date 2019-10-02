Reviewing OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC)’s and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)’s results

Both OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 3 0.00 1.25M 0.80 4.33 First Citizens BancShares Inc. 457 0.00 6.88M 33.53 13.93

Table 1 demonstrates OptimumBank Holdings Inc. and First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Citizens BancShares Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank Holdings Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. OptimumBank Holdings Inc. is presently more affordable than First Citizens BancShares Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 41,989,989.59% 17.5% 0.9% First Citizens BancShares Inc. 1,505,174.04% 11.8% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. First Citizens BancShares Inc. on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. and First Citizens BancShares Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.1% and 50.4%. 34.72% are OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.7% of First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 8.41% -13.22% -9.96% -19.82% -28.54% 16% First Citizens BancShares Inc. 1% 3.05% 4.58% 14.25% 13.45% 23.86%

For the past year OptimumBank Holdings Inc. was less bullish than First Citizens BancShares Inc.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashierÂ’s checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.