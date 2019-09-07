Reviewing OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC)’s and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 4 2.01 N/A 0.80 4.33 Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 35 5.18 N/A 2.32 16.39

Table 1 demonstrates OptimumBank Holdings Inc. and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to OptimumBank Holdings Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has OptimumBank Holdings Inc. and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0.00% 17.5% 0.9% Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.21 shows that OptimumBank Holdings Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1.42 beta and it is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for OptimumBank Holdings Inc. and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s potential upside is 3.90% and its average target price is $37.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.1% and 71.1%. Insiders held roughly 34.72% of OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 8.41% -13.22% -9.96% -19.82% -28.54% 16% Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 1.33% 7.37% 4.91% 17.85% -6.08% 34.71%

For the past year OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashierÂ’s checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.