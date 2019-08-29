Reviewing OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)’s and Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)’s results

Since OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) and Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) are part of the Healthcare Information Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx Corporation 14 9.34 N/A 0.03 457.27 Premier Inc. 37 1.84 N/A -12.27 0.00

Demonstrates OptimizeRx Corporation and Premier Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 1.9% Premier Inc. 0.00% -2.8% -1.8%

Volatility and Risk

OptimizeRx Corporation’s 0.41 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Premier Inc. has a 0.35 beta and it is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OptimizeRx Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Premier Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. OptimizeRx Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Premier Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

OptimizeRx Corporation and Premier Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Premier Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Premier Inc.’s potential upside is 10.33% and its average price target is $39.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OptimizeRx Corporation and Premier Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 0% respectively. About 2.9% of OptimizeRx Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Premier Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OptimizeRx Corporation -0.79% -8.6% 31.33% 37.81% 49.41% 37.56% Premier Inc. -1.3% -1.97% 16.65% -1.92% 4.62% 3.75%

For the past year OptimizeRx Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Premier Inc.

Summary

OptimizeRx Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Premier Inc.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides technology solutions for health care industry. The company offers pharmaceutical manufacturers a direct to physician channel for communicating and promoting their products. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies. The company also offers brand messaging services, such as a variety of brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria. In addition, it provides brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. The company is based in Rochester, Michigan.

Premier, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products. This segment also engages in the Integrated Pharmacy business, which provides traditional pharmacy dispensing and integrated pharmacy services; direct sourcing business; and provision of ASCEND Collaborative service for members to receive group purchasing programs, tiers, and prices, as well as managed services. The Performance Services segment offers PremierConnect for members to address existing cost and quality imperatives, help them manage a value-based care reimbursement model and support their regulatory reporting framework; and performance improvement collaborative, advisory, and government and insurance management services. This segment provides various PremierConnect domains comprising PremierConnect Quality & Regulatory domain for identifying and targeting quality improvement areas; PremierConnect Clinical Surveillance & Safety domain to enhance patient safety; PremierConnect Supply Chain & ERP domain for lowering supply chain costs; PremierConnect Operations domain, which optimizes labor management with integrated financial reporting and budgeting; and PremierConnect Enterprise Analytics, which integrates member's custom data into a hosted and integrated data warehouse and analytics platform. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.