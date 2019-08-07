Reviewing Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)’s and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ)’s results

Both Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optical Cable Corporation 4 0.37 N/A -0.52 0.00 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9 0.00 N/A 0.01 1244.29

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optical Cable Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -8.8% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Risk & Volatility

Optical Cable Corporation’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s 0.49 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Optical Cable Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Optical Cable Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.7% of Optical Cable Corporation shares and 18.3% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares. Optical Cable Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 23.4%. Comparatively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Optical Cable Corporation -4.57% -11.94% -21.01% 4.44% 3.25% -1.31% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.46% -8.6% -11.12% -2.9% 9.7% -1.8%

For the past year Optical Cable Corporation has stronger performance than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats Optical Cable Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.