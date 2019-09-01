Reviewing Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)’s and Its Peers results

Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Optical Cable Corporation has 15.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Optical Cable Corporation has 23.4% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Optical Cable Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optical Cable Corporation 0.00% -15.40% -8.80% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Optical Cable Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Optical Cable Corporation N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Optical Cable Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Optical Cable Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.15 2.69

The peers have a potential upside of 69.92%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Optical Cable Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Optical Cable Corporation -4.57% -11.94% -21.01% 4.44% 3.25% -1.31% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Optical Cable Corporation has -1.31% weaker performance while Optical Cable Corporation’s peers have 33.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Optical Cable Corporation are 3.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Optical Cable Corporation’s peers have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Optical Cable Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Optical Cable Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.67 shows that Optical Cable Corporation is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Optical Cable Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Optical Cable Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Optical Cable Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.