Reviewing Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)’s and Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)’s results

Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) and Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optical Cable Corporation 4 0.32 N/A -0.52 0.00 Airgain Inc. 13 1.90 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Optical Cable Corporation and Airgain Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Optical Cable Corporation and Airgain Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optical Cable Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -8.8% Airgain Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -2.2%

Liquidity

Optical Cable Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Airgain Inc. are 6.7 and 6.5 respectively. Airgain Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Optical Cable Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.7% of Optical Cable Corporation shares and 43.9% of Airgain Inc. shares. About 23.4% of Optical Cable Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Airgain Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Optical Cable Corporation -4.57% -11.94% -21.01% 4.44% 3.25% -1.31% Airgain Inc. -0.99% -12.53% -19.43% 19.52% 32.18% 30.98%

For the past year Optical Cable Corporation has -1.31% weaker performance while Airgain Inc. has 30.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Airgain Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Optical Cable Corporation.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.