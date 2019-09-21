Reviewing Optibase Ltd. (OBAS)’s and Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)’s results

Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) and Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase Ltd. 11 3.69 N/A -0.45 0.00 Tejon Ranch Co. 17 9.58 N/A 0.11 165.45

Table 1 demonstrates Optibase Ltd. and Tejon Ranch Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Tejon Ranch Co. 0.00% 0.7% 0.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Optibase Ltd. and Tejon Ranch Co. are owned by institutional investors at 0.15% and 72.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 75.83% of Optibase Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Tejon Ranch Co. has 16% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Optibase Ltd. 3.91% -0.49% 21.47% 34.09% 40.37% 38.37% Tejon Ranch Co. 4.28% 5.83% 6.01% -0.7% -21.05% 11.76%

For the past year Optibase Ltd. has stronger performance than Tejon Ranch Co.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Tejon Ranch Co. beats Optibase Ltd.

Optibase Ltd. operates in the fixed-income real estate sector. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. It holds properties in RÃ¼mlang and Geneva, Switzerland; Bavaria, Germany; Miami, Florida; Texas; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Chicago, Illinois. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. The company operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment is involved in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings; construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. Its activities also include communications leases and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to 2 auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, 2 full-service restaurants, 1 motel, an antique shop, and the United States Postal Service facility; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment consists of oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement, and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 1,649 acres, almonds in 1,683 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. This segment also manages farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 775 acres in the Antelope Valley; and periodically leases 1,000 acres of land for growing vegetables. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services, such as grazing leases and filming. Tejon Ranch Co. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.