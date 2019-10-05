Reviewing OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)’s and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s results

We are comparing OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 -0.41 362.62M -0.33 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 52.88M -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates OPKO Health Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us OPKO Health Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 18,128,280,757.89% -10.7% -7.6% Tyme Technologies Inc. 3,920,521,945.43% -193.3% -153.7%

Risk and Volatility

OPKO Health Inc.’s current beta is 2.13 and it happens to be 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Tyme Technologies Inc. has a 0.39 beta which is 61.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OPKO Health Inc. Its rival Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Tyme Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OPKO Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.4% of OPKO Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc. has stronger performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors OPKO Health Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.