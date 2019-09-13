Reviewing OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)’s and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.55 N/A -0.33 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of OPKO Health Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

OPKO Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. which has a 19.7 Current Ratio and a 19.7 Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OPKO Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OPKO Health Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.4% and 71.2%. OPKO Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.5%. Comparatively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 26.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc. has -29.9% weaker performance while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats OPKO Health Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.