Reviewing OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)’s and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s results

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 3 1.57 N/A -0.27 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Demonstrates OPKO Health Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of OPKO Health Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19%

Liquidity

OPKO Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. which has a 32.9 Current Ratio and a 32.9 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OPKO Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OPKO Health Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.2% and 50.2%. OPKO Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -0.48% -15.45% -24.91% -32.69% -35.4% -30.9% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

OPKO Health Inc. beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.