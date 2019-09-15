Reviewing OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)’s and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s results

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.45 N/A -0.33 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 84 10.30 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OPKO Health Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows OPKO Health Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility & Risk

OPKO Health Inc. has a 2.13 beta, while its volatility is 113.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

OPKO Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

OPKO Health Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $116, with potential upside of 68.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.4% of OPKO Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. OPKO Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.