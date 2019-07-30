Reviewing OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

We are comparing OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.35 N/A -0.27 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.03 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights OPKO Health Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

OPKO Health Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. From a competition point of view, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.06 beta which is 206.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OPKO Health Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for OPKO Health Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 374.31% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OPKO Health Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.2% and 87.1%. 5.4% are OPKO Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -0.48% -15.45% -24.91% -32.69% -35.4% -30.9% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats OPKO Health Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.