Reviewing OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)’s and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s results

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.33 N/A -0.33 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 40 1857.86 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights OPKO Health Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows OPKO Health Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

OPKO Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 and has 15.8 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

OPKO Health Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average target price is $62, while its potential upside is 37.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.4% of OPKO Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc. shares. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc. has -29.9% weaker performance while CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 5 of the 8 factors OPKO Health Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.