Reviewing OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)’s and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s results

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.35 N/A -0.33 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 12.92 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OPKO Health Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OPKO Health Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.13 shows that OPKO Health Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OPKO Health Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. ChemoCentryx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for OPKO Health Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively ChemoCentryx Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 166.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both OPKO Health Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.4% and 59.6% respectively. OPKO Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.5%. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ChemoCentryx Inc. beats OPKO Health Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.