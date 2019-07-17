Reviewing OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)’s and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s results

Both OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 3 1.35 N/A -0.27 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OPKO Health Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has OPKO Health Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Risk & Volatility

OPKO Health Inc.’s current beta is 1.84 and it happens to be 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OPKO Health Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

OPKO Health Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $18, which is potential 136.84% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.2% of OPKO Health Inc. shares and 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. About 5.4% of OPKO Health Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -0.48% -15.45% -24.91% -32.69% -35.4% -30.9% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has weaker performance than OPKO Health Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.