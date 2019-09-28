Reviewing Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 2.99M -3.77 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 53.93M -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20,189,061.44% -80.9% -54.5% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 947,803,163.44% -80% -60.2%

Volatility and Risk

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 61.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.23 beta which is 123.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31% and 39.9% respectively. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.61% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.