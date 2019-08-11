Reviewing Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s results

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.62 N/A -3.77 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.61 beta indicates that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Synthetic Biologics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. has weaker performance than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.