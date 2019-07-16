Reviewing Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s results

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 3.04 N/A -7.00 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00

Demonstrates Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9%

Volatility and Risk

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.05. In other hand, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.7 which is 170.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 277.91% and its average target price is $3.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.7% and 50.1% respectively. 3.6% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.