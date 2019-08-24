Reviewing Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s results

Both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.72 N/A -3.77 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.80 N/A -4.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Volatility and Risk

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.75, with potential upside of 196.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 17.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.