Reviewing Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s results

Both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.94 N/A -7.00 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 36 10.02 N/A -3.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Volatility & Risk

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.05 beta. From a competition point of view, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.92 beta which is 92.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. PTC Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 6.71% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.7% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.9% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.6% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.77% weaker performance while PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 17.69% stronger performance.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.