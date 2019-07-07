Reviewing Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 3.04 N/A -7.00 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Risk and Volatility

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.05 and its 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 116.68% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.7% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. 3.6% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.