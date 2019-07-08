Reviewing Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s results

Both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.93 N/A -7.00 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5%

Risk & Volatility

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation’s beta is 6.39 which is 539.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival OncoCyte Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OncoCyte Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.7% and 22.3%. Insiders held 3.6% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 47.3% of OncoCyte Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77% OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.77% weaker performance while OncoCyte Corporation has 265.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.