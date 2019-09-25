Reviewing Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s results

Since Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 3.02 N/A -3.77 0.00 ObsEva SA 11 27826.60 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, ObsEva SA has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. ObsEva SA is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31% and 70.4%. Insiders owned 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ObsEva SA.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats on 5 of the 7 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.