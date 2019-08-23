Reviewing Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s results

Both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.75 N/A -3.77 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has 2.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s average price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 231.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. 3.5% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.