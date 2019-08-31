Reviewing Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)’s results

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.63 N/A -3.77 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 50 110.19 N/A -2.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Volatility and Risk

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.61. Competitively, MyoKardia Inc.’s beta is 2.01 which is 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, MyoKardia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18 while its Quick Ratio is 18. MyoKardia Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively MyoKardia Inc. has a consensus price target of $90, with potential upside of 67.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance while MyoKardia Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.