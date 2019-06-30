Reviewing Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)’s results

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.99 N/A -7.00 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Demonstrates Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Volatility and Risk

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s -0.31 beta is the reason why it is 131.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 19.7% and 4.3% respectively. 3.6% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. -18.15% -21.62% -21.77% -36.31% -92.54% 19.88%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.