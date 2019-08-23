Reviewing Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

We are comparing Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.72 N/A -3.77 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.51 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 146.91% and its average price target is $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.