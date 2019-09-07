Reviewing Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s results

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.85 N/A -3.77 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Volatility & Risk

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.61. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.51 beta which makes it 51.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.5 and 14.5 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $96, which is potential 90.78% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31% and 99.2%. Insiders held 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.