Reviewing Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s results

Since Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.94 N/A -7.00 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is 9.3. Gamida Cell Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.7% and 16.3%. Insiders owned 3.6% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77% Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.