Reviewing Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.87 N/A -3.77 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.61 and it happens to be 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.25 consensus price target and a 360.53% potential upside.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31% and 17.9%. Insiders held 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.