Reviewing Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s results

Both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.85 N/A -3.77 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 200 9.98 N/A 3.10 67.86

Table 1 highlights Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Volatility and Risk

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.61 beta. Bio-Techne Corporation’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Bio-Techne Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Bio-Techne Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $270 consensus target price and a 43.48% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Comparatively, Bio-Techne Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance while Bio-Techne Corporation has 45.21% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.