Reviewing Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s results

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.76 N/A -3.77 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.24 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31% and 0.72%. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.