Reviewing Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.71 N/A -3.77 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.89 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Risk and Volatility

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.61 beta. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.76 beta which makes it 24.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1 consensus price target and a 43.47% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31% and 31.9% respectively. 3.5% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.