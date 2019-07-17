Reviewing Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s results

Both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 3.04 N/A -7.00 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 5 24.57 N/A -1.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7%

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Aptinyx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 26 and 26 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptinyx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 average target price and a 228.77% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.7% and 72.8% respectively. About 3.6% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Aptinyx Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77% Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Aptinyx Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.