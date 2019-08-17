Reviewing Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.76 N/A -3.77 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 61.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.48 beta.

The Current Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.9. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 2,196.65% and its average price target is $48.

The shares of both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31% and 61.1% respectively. Insiders owned 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.