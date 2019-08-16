Reviewing Ophthotech Corporation (OPHT)’s and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s results

Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 25.69 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ophthotech Corporation and Trevena Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ophthotech Corporation and Trevena Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ophthotech Corporation and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Trevena Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 290.15%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation shares and 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares. 0.61% are Ophthotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Trevena Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ophthotech Corporation.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.