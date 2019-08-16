Reviewing Ophthotech Corporation (OPHT)’s and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ophthotech Corporation 1 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 7.72 N/A -2.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ophthotech Corporation and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ophthotech Corporation and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.61% are Ophthotech Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

Summary

Ophthotech Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.