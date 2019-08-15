Reviewing Ophthotech Corporation (OPHT)’s and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s results

Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 24.48 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ophthotech Corporation and MediWound Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ophthotech Corporation and MediWound Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ophthotech Corporation and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

MediWound Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $10.13 consensus target price and a 236.54% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.