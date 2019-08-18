Reviewing Ophthotech Corporation (OPHT)’s and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)’s results

We are comparing Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 6.80 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ophthotech Corporation and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ophthotech Corporation and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ophthotech Corporation and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.14% and 8.7%. Insiders held 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation shares. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 10.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

Summary

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Ophthotech Corporation.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.