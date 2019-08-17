Reviewing Ophthotech Corporation (OPHT)’s and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s results

Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.61% are Ophthotech Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 10.71% are Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ophthotech Corporation.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.