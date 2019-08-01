Reviewing OpGen Inc. (OPGN)’s and T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) and T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO). The two are both Medical Laboratories & Research companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen Inc. 1 1.98 N/A -2.32 0.00 T2 Biosystems Inc. 3 2.62 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OpGen Inc. and T2 Biosystems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen Inc. 0.00% -232.1% -119.1% T2 Biosystems Inc. 0.00% -380% -81.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.91 beta means OpGen Inc.’s volatility is 9.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s 70.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OpGen Inc. are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. OpGen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than T2 Biosystems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

OpGen Inc. and T2 Biosystems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 T2 Biosystems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

OpGen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,613.31% and an $6 consensus target price. T2 Biosystems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.67 consensus target price and a 1,708.47% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that T2 Biosystems Inc. seems more appealing than OpGen Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.4% of OpGen Inc. shares and 49.1% of T2 Biosystems Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of OpGen Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OpGen Inc. -19.61% -28.04% -70.5% -69.17% -76.7% -68.46% T2 Biosystems Inc. -1.8% -7.46% -22.22% -46.26% -61.92% -9.3%

For the past year T2 Biosystems Inc. has weaker performance than OpGen Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors T2 Biosystems Inc. beats OpGen Inc.

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The companyÂ’s products include QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked in vitro diagnostic tests designed to identify antimicrobial resistant pathogens, as well as XpressFISH diagnostic test products for the identification of various infectious pathogens. It also provides Acuitas MDRO Gene Test, Acuitas CR Elite Test, and Acuitas Resistome Test that are CLIA lab-based tests, which provide a profile of MDRO resistant genes for surveillance and response to outbreaks. In addition, the company offers Acuitas Lighthouse bioinformatics systems, which are cloud-based HIPAA compliant bioinformatics offerings that combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. Further, it engages in the development of Acuitas Rapid Test designed to detect the primary resistome profiles of gram negative organisms. OpGen, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation to commercialize its genome mapping technology for mapping, assembly, and analysis of human DNA. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for sepsis, Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel for the detection of candida species in human whole blood specimens. In addition, it is developing T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria; and T2Plex, an integrated instrument for hemostasis applications, as well as T2HemoStat panel, a panel of diagnostic tests that can provide data across the hemostasis spectrum, including measurements of fibrinogen, platelet activity, and clot lysis. The company has collaboration agreement with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a novel diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness; and Allergan Sales, LLC for the direct detection diagnostic test panel that adds additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate and testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.