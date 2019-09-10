Reviewing OpGen Inc. (OPGN)’s and ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR)’s results

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) and ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen Inc. 11 1.75 N/A -1.98 0.00 ICON Public Limited Company 145 2.94 N/A 6.48 24.12

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OpGen Inc. and ICON Public Limited Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen Inc. 0.00% -313.6% -133.7% ICON Public Limited Company 0.00% 25.2% 14.1%

Volatility & Risk

OpGen Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.82. ICON Public Limited Company on the other hand, has 0.59 beta which makes it 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for OpGen Inc. and ICON Public Limited Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ICON Public Limited Company 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, ICON Public Limited Company’s potential upside is 10.20% and its average price target is $163.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OpGen Inc. and ICON Public Limited Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.4% and 96%. Insiders held 0.2% of OpGen Inc. shares. Competitively, ICON Public Limited Company has 4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OpGen Inc. 6.12% -11.34% -26.87% -76.63% -81.47% -73.06% ICON Public Limited Company -0.16% 1.46% 16.14% 12.52% 13.42% 20.87%

For the past year OpGen Inc. had bearish trend while ICON Public Limited Company had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors ICON Public Limited Company beats OpGen Inc.

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The companyÂ’s products include QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked in vitro diagnostic tests designed to identify antimicrobial resistant pathogens, as well as XpressFISH diagnostic test products for the identification of various infectious pathogens. It also provides Acuitas MDRO Gene Test, Acuitas CR Elite Test, and Acuitas Resistome Test that are CLIA lab-based tests, which provide a profile of MDRO resistant genes for surveillance and response to outbreaks. In addition, the company offers Acuitas Lighthouse bioinformatics systems, which are cloud-based HIPAA compliant bioinformatics offerings that combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. Further, it engages in the development of Acuitas Rapid Test designed to detect the primary resistome profiles of gram negative organisms. OpGen, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation to commercialize its genome mapping technology for mapping, assembly, and analysis of human DNA. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. Its clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk-based monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services. The companyÂ’s clinical development services also comprise interactive response technologies, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical imaging, adaptive trial design and execution, medical device and biosimilar trial, functional, strategic resourcing, sample analyses, safety testing, microbiology, custom flow cytometry, biomarker development, bioanalysis, immunoassay development, patient registries, outcomes research, health economics, market access and commercialization, drug price consulting, and healthcare and scientific communication services, as well as research trials for US government agencies, electronic transmission of test results, and electronic patient reported outcomes. ICON Public Limited Company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.