Reviewing Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPESU)’s and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)’s results

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Opes Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Opes Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, 18.91% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.19% 0.97% 3.48% 0% 1.26% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.1% 0.81% 3.53% 0% 0% 3.21%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Opes Acquisition Corp.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.