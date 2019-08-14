Reviewing Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPESU)’s and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s results

Both Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Ranpak Holdings Corp. 9 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Opes Acquisition Corp. and Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Opes Acquisition Corp. and Ranpak Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.39% and 74.7%. About 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Ranpak Holdings Corp. has 3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13% Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Ranpak Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.