Reviewing Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPESU)’s and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 29 16.87 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Opes Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Opes Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opes Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

Competitively the average target price of Pinterest Inc. is $32.13, which is potential 11.56% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Opes Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.39% and 53.2%. Insiders held roughly 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13% Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Pinterest Inc.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Opes Acquisition Corp.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.